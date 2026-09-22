Over 150 killed in Yemen fighting since Sunday, sides say

Fighting in Yemen between the Iran-backed Houthis and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia has killed 154 people in the past two days, according to separate tallies from military sources on both sides.

“The death toll from Saudi airstrikes, clashes and artillery fire in the governorates of Taiz, Al-Jawf, Marib and Saada stands at 118,” Houthi military sources say, while government sources report 36 killed in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian civil defense says a potential threat in the Najran region has passed, after an earlier alert was issued amid ongoing hostilities between the kingdom and Houthis.

The province is adjacent to the Saudi-Yemeni border.