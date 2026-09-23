Burnham: Public trust in politics ‘would fall even lower’ if UK didn’t sanction settlements

UK Prime Minister tells the UN General Assembly that the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror atrocities were “utterly horrific” and says Britain stands with Israel and Jews worldwide as they face continued Iranian threats.
“But this does not justify the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza or the West Bank,” he says. “We will not stand by as the horrific suffering continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution… comes under attack.”
Burnham slams Israel for issuing tenders for the controversial E1 settlement project near Jerusalem, which he says would “threaten to put a viable Palestinian state beyond reach.”
“It cannot be allowed to happen,” he continues, noting his government’s recent decision to ban all dealings with settlements.
Burnham defends that decision by saying “we live in an age of low trust in politics. If we were to continue to talk about the two-state solution, but fail to back those words with deeds, that trust will fall even lower and our enemies will seek to exploit the alienation that follows from that. We won’t let it happen.”
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