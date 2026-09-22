‘Won’t accept international hypocrisy’: Eisenkot slams Macron’s false claim that Hamas has ‘never been active’ in West Bank

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot joins Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in condemning French President Emmanuel Macron for falsely claiming Hamas has “never been active” in the West Bank, a remark he calls “extremely divorced from the reality on the ground.”

“As someone who commanded the Judea and Samaria Division and as someone who fought to defeat Hamas terrorism, I am very familiar with the terror organization’s operations in Judea and Samaria and the threat it poses to Israeli citizens,” Eisenkot writes on X, using the biblical names for the West Bank.

“The fight against terror is not up for negotiation, and we will not accept international hypocrisy at the expense of Israeli citizens’ security,” Eisenkot adds.