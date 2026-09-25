Doron Weizman, 54, charged over murder of mafia boss last month

Doron Weizman, 54, of Moshav Hazon in the Galilee, is indicted in the Haifa District Court for murdering Yanis Yushvaev, the head of Israel’s Caucasian Mafia.

Yushvaev, 40, a resident of the central town of Or Akiva, was well known to police and had been repeatedly arrested in recent years on suspicion of violent crimes.

Haifa district prosecutors accuse Weizman of aggravated murder, weapons offenses, and driving without a license and without insurance.

Weizman denies he is the man in the footage of the shooting, which took place last month in Caesarea.

Footage of the shooting showed a man wearing a hoodie and cap approaching a restaurant at the Caesarea Junction gas station. The man met Yushvaev and two other men at the door as they walked out, and passed them by, only to suddenly spin around, draw a handgun and shoot Yushvaev from behind at point-blank range. He then fled the scene.

הנרצח בתחנת הדלק בקיסריה: ראש המאפיה הקווקזית יאניס יושבייב. המשטרה פתחה במצוד אחר החשודים. pic.twitter.com/GhJ23SIXrm — חדר מלחמה (@waroomisrael) August 23, 2026