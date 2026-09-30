UK PM says ‘strong indications’ Iran involved in airbase scare
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham says there are “strong indications” that Iran was involved in suspicious activity at a UK airbase that triggered a major security incident.
“There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford,” Burnham tells the BBC in an interview, referring to a weekend bomb scare near the airbase in southwest England, which is used by the US military in its campaign against Tehran.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here