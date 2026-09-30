Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

UK PM says ‘strong indications’ Iran involved in airbase scare

By AFP Today, 10:07 pm
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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham says there are “strong indications” that Iran was involved in suspicious activity at a UK airbase that triggered a major security incident.

“There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford,” Burnham tells the BBC in an interview, referring to a weekend bomb scare near the airbase in southwest England, which is used by the US military in its campaign against Tehran.

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