Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the premier updated Opposition Leader Yair Lapid about warnings of “possible attacks on various fronts” ahead of the upcoming elections during their security briefing tonight, while his ruling Likud party slams Lapid for criticizing Netanyahu in a statement following the sit-down.

During the intelligence briefing, “warnings of possible attacks on various fronts in the run-up to the elections were presented in detail,” the Prime Minister’s Office says, without elaborating further.

Netanyahu’s military secretary Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno and the Military Secretariat’s intelligence officer also took part in the meeting, according to the PMO.

In a separate statement, Netanyahu’s Likud party says Lapid left the meeting at 11:39 p.m, and “just two minutes later, at record speed, he published a lengthy statement consisting entirely of a political attack on the prime minister.”

“Either he writes at the speed of light, or the statement was prepared in advance, regardless of the briefing that was presented to him,” the party charges.