Iran warns UAE of ‘highly dangerous consequences’ after it hosts Netanyahu

Iran’s Foreign Ministry warns of “highly dangerous consequences” to the United Arab Emirates after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit on Sunday.

Labeling Netanyahu “the child-killing and war-mongering Prime Minister of the Zionist regime,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry says, “the presence of a criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and who is under prosecution by international courts is extremely dangerous and alarming,” according to an unofficial translation by Tehran’s embassy in India of a statement.

“Undoubtedly, given the proven hostility and animosity of the Zionist regime toward Iran and other countries of the region, as well as the regime’s repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all countries of the region should be vigilant about the consequences and repercussions of such a presence, which threatens the collective peace and security of the region,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry says.