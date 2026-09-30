Iran executes two men accused of killing security forces in 2026 protests
Iran has executed two men convicted for their role in killing four security forces during the January 2026 protests in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Iran’s Student News Networks reports.
Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the men’s death sentences and the executions were carried out after the legal process was completed, SNN says.
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