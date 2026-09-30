Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Iran executes two men accused of killing security forces in 2026 protests

Today, 7:31 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Iran has executed two men convicted for their role in killing four security forces during the January 2026 protests in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Iran’s Student News Networks reports.

Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the men’s death sentences and the executions were carried out after the legal process was completed, SNN says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.