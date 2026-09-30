Guy Kapulnik, Israeli actor and pilot, dies in light plane crash in California

Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, died last week in a light plane crash in California, his family said.

Kapulnik, from Moshav Karmei Yosef, was killed along with Taylor Laska, 33, in the crash near Hesperia Airport in the southern part of the US state.

The US’s Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, whose cause has not been officially disclosed.

“Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure. An actor and creator, a skipper and seaman. Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies, and dared again and again to choose new paths and do the things he loved,” his family said.

Prior to his career in entertainment, Kapulnik was an officer in the Israel Defense Forces’ elite 669 search and rescue unit.

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He studied at the Technion in Haifa and the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Jerusalem.

As an actor, Kapulnik appeared in movies including “Room 514,” “Salsa Tel Aviv,” “Watch Over Me,” and “Lebanon.”

In recent years, he lived in Los Angeles and worked as a flying instructor alongside his acting.

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His funeral will be held on Wednesday in Karmei Yosef.