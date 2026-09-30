Guy Kapulnik, Israeli actor and pilot, dies in light plane crash in California

Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, died last week in a light plane crash in California, his family said.
Kapulnik, from Moshav Karmei Yosef, was killed along with Taylor Laska, 33, in the crash near Hesperia Airport in the southern part of the US state.
The US’s Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, whose cause has not been officially disclosed.
“Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure. An actor and creator, a skipper and seaman. Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies, and dared again and again to choose new paths and do the things he loved,” his family said.
Prior to his career in entertainment, Kapulnik was an officer in the Israel Defense Forces’ elite 669 search and rescue unit.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
He studied at the Technion in Haifa and the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Jerusalem.
As an actor, Kapulnik appeared in movies including “Room 514,” “Salsa Tel Aviv,” “Watch Over Me,” and “Lebanon.”
In recent years, he lived in Los Angeles and worked as a flying instructor alongside his acting.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday in Karmei Yosef.
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel