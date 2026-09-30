Palestinian media reports 4 dead in Israeli strike on Gaza minibus

Palestinian media reports at least four dead in an Israeli strike targeting a minibus in Gaza City a short while ago.

???? فيديو | شهداء ومصابون جراء استهدف طيران الاحتلال حافلة صغيرة قرب مول كيرفور في حي تل الهوى، جنوب غربي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/41dpkEyNyS — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 30, 2026

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that the strike targeted a terror operative, with further details to be provided later.