Palestinian media reports 4 dead in Israeli strike on Gaza minibus
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports at least four dead in an Israeli strike targeting a minibus in Gaza City a short while ago.
???? فيديو | شهداء ومصابون جراء استهدف طيران الاحتلال حافلة صغيرة قرب مول كيرفور في حي تل الهوى، جنوب غربي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/41dpkEyNyS
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 30, 2026
The IDF tells The Times of Israel that the strike targeted a terror operative, with further details to be provided later.
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