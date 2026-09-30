Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Palestinian media reports 4 dead in Israeli strike on Gaza minibus

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:04 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media reports at least four dead in an Israeli strike targeting a minibus in Gaza City a short while ago.

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that the strike targeted a terror operative, with further details to be provided later.

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