IDF says Hamas commander killed in Gaza City airstrike yesterday

A Hamas commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City yesterday, the military says.

The strike killed Ammar Mahmoud Muhammad al-Sharafi, identified by the military as a company commander in Hamas’s military wing.

The IDF says Sharafi was advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, and working to restore Hamas capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire agreement.”

He was killed to “remove the threat he posed,” the army adds.

Palestinian media reported yesterday that a strike in Gaza City killed four.