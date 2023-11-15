Idan Haramaty, 22: Partygoer with ‘infectious laugh and radiant smile’

Idan Haramaty, 22, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

His girlfriend, Cpt. Ron Zarfati, was killed alongside him at the rave near Re’im. The pair attended the party with their friends Eviatar David and Guy-Gilboa Dalal, who are both believed to be held hostage in Gaza.

Haramaty, from the West Bank settlement of Alfei Menashe, worked in sales for an insurance company. He is survived by his parents, Yael and Lior, and his younger siblings, Barkan and Shaked.

His mother, Yael Haramaty, a native of Argentina, shared news of his death on Facebook, writing “my angel, my beauty, my soul.”

A few weeks later she wrote asking for those who saw him at the festival to come forward with any information or details.

“I know that Idan saved a number of people, I ask for anyone who saved or was saved by him to be in touch — I understand that there is some guilt carried by those he saved, but I believe that this was the journey of Idan’s soul,” she wrote. “It was also the will of God that Idan be with him.”

His high school in Kfar Saba shared his yearbook entry, which read that Idan was “a boy everyone connects to, the kind who has many friends, who does a little bit of nonsense and makes everyone laugh. He was in every possible extracurricular activity that exists in the world, built his own go-kart in the yard and was late to every gathering.”

An Instagram account set up to memorialize Haramaty described him as a devoted friend with a winning smile and big plans for the future.

“Idan was an amazing person and a cherished friend. His infectious laughter and radiant smile made everyone want to be around him,” one post read. “Idan served in the Navy and immediately developed a profound love for the beaches and the sea. After being discharged last year, he began saving money to fulfill his dream trip to the East.”

“Idan was curious by nature, and had a passion for trying new things,” the post continued. “Fear was never a problem for him. He was always looking for the thrill in life and never stopped for a moment, he had so many future plans and dreams that will now remain unfulfilled.”

Idan’s sister, Shaked, wrote on Instagram that she could not comprehend their family’s enormous loss.

“Idanush, my love, my life, my heart, my soul,” she wrote. “I cannot come to terms with the fact that you’re not here, that you’re not with me, laughing with me, annoying me.”

“If I could I would swap places with you but that didn’t happen,” she added. “You always knew how to make me laugh even when times were tough, and all your weird and funny faces would always make me laugh. I love you so much… I appreciate all that you did for me for so many years.”