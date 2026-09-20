Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until its conditions are met

By Reuters Today, 9:49 am
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A motorboat travels past commercial vessels anchored amid haze in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, September 7, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
A motorboat travels past commercial vessels anchored amid haze in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, September 7, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions are met and US commitments are implemented, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran must both fight and negotiate, Ghalibaf says, adding that Tehran would use military force to push back its enemies and diplomacy to consolidate battlefield gains when the time is right.

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