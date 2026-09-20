Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until its conditions are met
Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions are met and US commitments are implemented, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Iran must both fight and negotiate, Ghalibaf says, adding that Tehran would use military force to push back its enemies and diplomacy to consolidate battlefield gains when the time is right.
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