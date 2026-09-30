Palestinian says bystanders, Israeli troops watched him being attacked by Haredi mob and didn’t act

A Palestinian man from East Jerusalem recounts his assault by an ultra-Orthodox mob outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate earlier this week.

Ahmad al-Husseini’s assault was livestreamed on social media, with the person filming the incident heard declaring in delight, “Wow, they’re f**cking up an Arab.”

“Nobody helped me — not soldiers, not police, not bystanders. Nobody tried to push away the attackers, to pick me up, to take me over to the side,” the 66-year-old Husseini laments during a Channel 13 interview.

התקיפה של האיש המבוגר הערבי היא אחד הסיפורים נוראיים. בנאליות של גזענות שבה תקפו אותו זועקת לשמיים, גם הטיפול של הרשויות. הערב: פגשנו את אחמד אל חוסייני, הערבי המבוגר שתועד עובר לינץ׳ אתמול בבוקר בשער שכם, מספר: אני קיבלתי מכות מעשרות אנשים, ואף אחד, לא שוטרים לא לוחמי משמר הגבול… pic.twitter.com/YjjBo9B7TO — Yossi Eli (@Yossi_eli) September 30, 2026

He was hospitalized briefly with fractures to his ribs.

Channel 13 says police only agreed to open up an investigation into the incident after Husseini filed a formal complaint.

No arrests have been made thus far, even though the assault was caught on video.