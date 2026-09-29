18 lightly hurt in 8-car pileup on Route 6 in Lower Galilee, jamming holiday traffic

Crash between Iron and Ein Tut junctions briefly halts northbound flow; earlier, Deir Hanna resident dies after his car hit horse, becoming 337th road fatality this year

By Noam Lehmann Today, 1:20 pm
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The scene of an 18-car pileup on Route 65 in the Lower Galilee, September 29, 2026. (Police Spokesperson's Unit)
The scene of an 18-car pileup on Route 65 in the Lower Galilee, September 29, 2026. (Police Spokesperson's Unit)

An eight-car collision on Route 6 in northern Israel on Tuesday briefly halted northbound traffic on the country’s main transnational tollway, jamming up already heavy holiday traffic.

Police said 18 people were lightly wounded in the pileup, which occurred around 9:45 a.m between the Iron and Ein Tut junctions in the Lower Galilee.

First responders treated victims at the scene, and some were taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, according to Hebrew media.

Police shut the highway following the crash, but had opened two of the three lanes by midday.

Earlier Tuesday, just before 6 a.m., a motorist was killed when his vehicle collided with a horse on Route 65 near the Galilee town of Eilabun. He was identified as Samar Rabah, 30, a resident of Deir Hanna.

Rabah was found with extensive injuries and no pulse, the Magen David Adom rescue service said. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

The circumstances of the horse’s presence on the street were not immediately clear.

Police opened an investigation into the fatal wreck, including into who owned the horse.

Rabah was the 337th road death this year to date, on par with the past two years, which have seen a significant spike in both the number of fatal accidents and victims, according to the National Road Safety Administration.

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