French far-right leader dismisses antisemitism allegations as political hit job

Jordan Bardella, a key ally of French far-right presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen, dismisses allegations that he made antisemitic comments in 2013, calling the accusation part of a “total war” against their party ahead of elections next year.

“We are seeing the beginnings of a total war, an attempt to destabilize the presidential campaign,” National Rally (RN) leader Bardella, flanked by Le Pen, tells party deputies.

On Monday, investigative website Mediapart published a report based on a review of dozens of private messages from Bardella from 2013 to 2015 that it said showed a pattern of antisemitic and conspiratorial rhetoric.

Mediapart cited one message in which it said Bardella claimed, “All the banks are owned by Jews.”

Bardella has denied the report. He denounces the allegations as a bid to “kill my political career.”

Le Pen says she has “total confidence” in Bardella, 31, who is tipped to become prime minister if she wins the presidency after he made a meteoric rise through party ranks over the last decade.

“Our opponents will do absolutely anything — including the most disgusting things — to try to derail this momentum” ahead of the 2027 election for a successor to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, she alleges.

“I think it’s Mediapart that needs to be told to put on its Kevlar vest, because there will obviously be a response to the way they are behaving,” she adds.