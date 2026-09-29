French far-right leader dismisses antisemitism allegations as political hit job

Jordan Bardella, a key ally of French far-right presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen, dismisses allegations that he made antisemitic comments in 2013, calling the accusation part of a “total war” against their party ahead of elections next year.
“We are seeing the beginnings of a total war, an attempt to destabilize the presidential campaign,” National Rally (RN) leader Bardella, flanked by Le Pen, tells party deputies.
On Monday, investigative website Mediapart published a report based on a review of dozens of private messages from Bardella from 2013 to 2015 that it said showed a pattern of antisemitic and conspiratorial rhetoric.
Mediapart cited one message in which it said Bardella claimed, “All the banks are owned by Jews.”
Bardella has denied the report. He denounces the allegations as a bid to “kill my political career.”
Le Pen says she has “total confidence” in Bardella, 31, who is tipped to become prime minister if she wins the presidency after he made a meteoric rise through party ranks over the last decade.
“Our opponents will do absolutely anything — including the most disgusting things — to try to derail this momentum” ahead of the 2027 election for a successor to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, she alleges.
“I think it’s Mediapart that needs to be told to put on its Kevlar vest, because there will obviously be a response to the way they are behaving,” she adds.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel