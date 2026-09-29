Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Hamas confirms death of Northern Gaza Brigade commander in Israeli strike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:47 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians carry the bodies of Hamas terrorists Mohannad Abu Foul and Izz al-Din al-Bik, during their funeral after they were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, September 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians carry the bodies of Hamas terrorists Mohannad Abu Foul and Izz al-Din al-Bik, during their funeral after they were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, September 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas confirms the death of Izz al-Din al-Bik, the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade in the terror group’s military wing, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City overnight.

The terror group says al-Bik was previously chief of intelligence in the brigade, making him “one of the commanders” of the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

When former Northern Gaza Brigade commander Ahmed Ghandour was killed by Israel on November 10, 2023, al-Bik assumed command of the unit, leading the fighting against Israeli troops throughout the war, Hamas says.

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