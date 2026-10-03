Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Katz says he ordered cargo planes to leave for Dubai to retrieve Israeli passengers’ luggage

Today, 9:23 am
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Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered cargo planes to depart for Dubai to retrieve the luggage of Israeli passengers, with the first cargo plane set to fly out within the hour, according to a statement from his office.

Passengers are forbidden to bring their luggage onto the special repatriation flights leaving Dubai following Wednesday’s hijacking attempt on flydubai Flight 1073. The attempt led the Dubai-based airline to suspend its Tel Aviv route.

The rescue flights are being operated by Israeli carriers El Al, Arkia and Israir. Arkia and Israir carried out the first rescue flights overnight.

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