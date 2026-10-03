Hamas’s de facto Gaza chief was target of IDF strike that reportedly killed five other people, source says

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City overnight targeted senior Hamas official Ali al-Amoudi, according to a security source, with Palestinian media reporting five people killed.

The strike hit a building in western Gaza City.

Palestinian media reported that those killed included a young man, a mother and her daughter, and two other adult women. Amoudi was not named among the dead.

The IDF has not yet commented on the strike as it assesses the results.

Amoudi has been reported to be a frontrunner to succeed Khalil al-Hayya as head of Hamas’s political bureau in the Gaza Strip. He is currently believed to be the de facto senior-most Hamas political official in the Strip.