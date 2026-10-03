Road crash in Nigeria’s Plateau state kills 20 people

A multi-vehicle crash killed at least 20 people in Nigeria’s north-central state of Plateau, the road agency says.

The crash involved four vehicles on Friday, and preliminary findings indicate brake failure was the likely cause, according to the Federal Road Safety Commission.

The crash occurred along the Hawan Kibo-Jos route, a major thoroughfare connecting Plateau to Abuja, the capital.

Road accidents are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, in part due to poor road conditions and lax enforcement of traffic laws.