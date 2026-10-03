Report: Israel rushing to check whether other pilots from enemy states are flying the Israel route; Iranian, Syrian and Iraqi pilots have done so

Israel is reportedly “racing against time” to determine whether there are pilots from enemy and hostile states flying foreign airlines in and out of Ben Gurion Airport, in the wake of the thwarted terror attack by Omani copilot Hamam al-Hammami on flydubai Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday.

In recent years, pilots from Iran, Syria and Iraq and other enemy states have flown foreign airliners into and out of Israel, Channel 12 news reports, citing unnamed professional sources. It reports that these pilots have dual citizenship, with a second passport presumably issued by a non-enemy state.

The report says other unnamed international authorities are helping Israel to tackle this security breach.