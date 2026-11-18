The body overseeing the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza delivered another bleak report Tuesday on its progress to the United Nations Security Council, warning diplomats of a collapse of the fragile agreement if steps are not taken to fully implement the deal.

The Board of Peace report called on both Israel and Hamas to uphold the commitments made last year under the agreement and urged the UN’s most powerful body to lend its support.

“The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process,” said the report, a copy of which was obtained by the Associated Press.

Particular emphasis was placed on foot-dragging by Israel in granting the approvals necessary for operationalizing some of the bodies tasked with governing the Gaza Strip, with the board arguing that the policy in Jerusalem was effectively keeping Hamas in power.

The report also called out Israel for restrictions on the entry of winter shelter equipment, which the board has been requesting for months. Israel claims it has taken steps to address the crisis, but 70,000 tents were reportedly flooded by winter rains earlier this month.

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It was the latest admonishment from the board in recent weeks as deadly Israeli strikes targeting Hamas operatives and the continued blocking of some aid to Gaza have put further strain on the civilian population, which the board said was set to face “another winter in tents and rubble.”

“Restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of supplies and equipment, compounded by funding shortfalls, continued to impede preparedness and response efforts,” the report said, calling for immediate “scaled-up entry of shelter and winterization materials” and approvals for pumps, generators and heavy machinery.

The board’s first report was delivered in May by its senior envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who formerly served as a UN Mideast envoy. At the time, Mladenov had acknowledged to the Security Council that the truce brokered by US President Donald Trump had stalled since taking effect in October of last year, saying the deadlock over disarming Hamas had paralyzed progress.

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The report released this week echoed those same issues six months later, pointing out how continued Israeli strikes in Gaza and Hamas military activity have stalled efforts for both sides to adhere to the road map.

“A ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely,” the report said. “Should it collapse, there would be no road map to return to, no administration to deploy and no enabling environment to rebuild.”

After months of dragged out talks, Hamas agreed to the Board of Peace’s disarmament plan on July 30. But progress has since stalled due to opposition from Israel, which argues that it will not lead to the terror group actually handing over all of its weapons.

The Board of Peace largely refrained from pushing back against Israel in the months that followed, believing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would buck such pressure in an election campaign during which he asserted that his opponents would be soft against Hamas. While the October 27 election has passed, its results were inconclusive, leaving little optimism for progress in Gaza in the interim while the focus in Jerusalem is on forming a new government.

Apart from continued fighting, the Board of Peace report laments that the Palestinian technocratic government that the board created to run Gaza on an interim basis has still not been allowed by Israel to take up its job in the territory.

“The absence of decisions by the government of Israel on the necessary conditions and arrangements for the training, deployment and return of civilian police to Gaza continues to impede full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan,” the report said. “The Board of Peace calls on the government of Israel to take these decisions without delay.”

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The lack of approvals has, in turn, delayed deployment of an international stabilization force, which is key to Israel’s withdrawal of troops from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the start of reconstruction.

To get things moving, the board appealed to the Security Council to put its full weight behind the agreement it endorsed last year and urge the parties to stop delaying.

“Neither party may treat the other’s delay as license for its own inaction, and together these obligations are the only route to Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction at scale,” the report said.

It added that the end result “must lead to the credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood … and no unilateral step should be allowed to foreclose it.”

Give the board ‘a shot’

The report was issued as former top Netanyahu aide Ron Dermer said Israel should “work with the Board of Peace” in Gaza.

“There’s a ceasefire from a year ago,” said the ex-strategic affairs minister in an episode of the “School of War” podcast released this week.

“It says Hamas has to disarm and Gaza has to be demilitarized,” he said. “That’s not an Israeli position. That’s in the ceasefire proposal. And I believe Israel should work with the Board of Peace now.”

“I say give a shot to this Board of Peace,” Dermer continued. “You’re going to have to do certain things, whether it’s tax revenues, allowing for the training of a new police force, technocratic government.”

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“You do whatever you can in order to see this done the easy way,” he added.

The board tweeted out Dermer’s comments approvingly.