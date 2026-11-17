ROME — Italy’s parliament has given final approval to legislation intended to strengthen the country’s fight against antisemitism, but the measure has triggered a bitter dispute over whether it could blur the line between anti-Jewish sentiment and legitimate criticism of Israel.

The measure cleared its final parliamentary hurdle when the Lower House approved it by a vote of 147-93, with five lawmakers abstaining.

Supporters say the bill is a necessary response to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents and would reinforce tools already used to identify and combat anti-Jewish prejudice. Critics argue that its incorporation of a widely used international definition of antisemitism could end up restricting protected political speech about Israel and the Palestinians.

The debate has taken on added significance since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza, which have fueled both a surge in reported antisemitic incidents across Europe and an increasingly contentious dispute over where criticism of Israel ends and antisemitism begins.

The legislation does not create new crimes or penalties. Instead, it will establish principles for implementing Italy’s existing strategy against antisemitism and formally reference the working definition adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, or IHRA.

At the heart of the dispute is whether criticism of Israel can sometimes cross the line into antisemitism.

“Criticism of the government is absolutely accepted and encouraged. But questioning the existence of the State of Israel is another matter,” says Mario Venezia, president of Rome’s Shoah Museum Foundation and a supporter of the bill.

Venezia notes the legislation will not restrict criticism of Israeli policies and says that proposals for criminal sanctions were removed during parliamentary debate. The bill, he says, is primarily a statement of political commitment against antisemitism rather than a punitive measure.