Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Kuwait says its air defenses are responding to hostile drone attacks
Kuwait air defenses are countering hostile drone attacks, the Kuwait army says in a statement, without providing further details.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- ‘An eternal disgrace’: Netanyahu’s Likud and allies decry Kahana’s election as Knesset speaker
- In first remarks as speaker, Yashar’s Kahana says next government will respect court rulings, work for good of all Israelis
- Knesset votes 66-52 to elect Yashar’s Matan Kahana as speaker, after six-hour filibuster by Netanyahu bloc
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