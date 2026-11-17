Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies condemn the election of new Knesset Speaker Matan Kahane as “an eternal disgrace.”

A statement from Likud says Kahane was “unilaterally appointed with the votes of terror supporters,” as it has accused Arab parties of being, while decrying the vote “as a low point in the Knesset’s history.”

“The people of Israel oppose handing over the keys of government in this country to those who disparage the national anthem. The people of Israel wish for unity,” the statement continues, claiming Netanyahu’s rivals “preferred terror supporters to national unity. History will remember.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, puts out a brief post on X also declaring the vote an “eternal disgrace” while Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi of Likud brands Kahana as the “ra’is of the Knesset,” using an Arabic term for leader.

“Shame,” tweets far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.