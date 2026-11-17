An Israeli military investigation into last night’s violence on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Jericho has found that the Palestinian woman who was shot dead was likely hit by gunfire from Israeli settlers aimed at stone-throwers.

According to the IDF’s probe, late Monday the military received reports of an attack on Israeli civilians on the outskirts of Jericho, in Area A of the West Bank, which Israelis are normally prohibited from entering by law, close to where settlers purchased homes in Area C about two weeks ago.

The military says its investigation found that “during a violent confrontation,” several Palestinians rammed their vehicle into an Israeli car and attacked the passengers with clubs, hoes and stones.

“The possibility that the terrorists had planned an ambush is being examined,” the army says.

The IDF says that later, additional Palestinians arrived at the scene and threw stones at the Israelis, while additional Israelis also arrived at the area simultaneously.

“While stones were being thrown, several Israeli civilians fired toward the area from which the stones were being hurled,” the military says, adding that its investigation has found that 62-year-old Palestinian Fada Fheidat, who was shot dead, “was apparently hit by gunfire from an Israeli civilian aimed at the source of the stone-throwing.”

The IDF says that the circumstances of her death are still being investigated.

In all, a Palestinian woman was killed, four Palestinians were wounded and three Israelis were injured in the incident.

The IDF says it continues to probe the incident, while the Israel Police has launched a formal investigation into the matter.

Two Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out the car-ramming and assault on the Israelis have been detained. No Israelis have so far been arrested.