North Macedonia’s security agency said Tuesday that it had foiled an alleged terrorist assassination plot targeting a person in neighboring Greece and dismantled an Iranian-linked network.

According to the Greek Kathimerini newspaper, the target was an Israeli executive of a Greece-based company. The identity of the alleged target was not included in the report.

Weapons, ammunition and a map with a marked location were found by authorities, according to the outlet.

The National Security Agency said it busted “a wide network of proxy actors” linked to Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who was a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services.”

The network, “under the direct instructions of the Iranian national, undertook preparatory logistical activities to carry out a terrorist act/assassination against a person in Greece,” the agency said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The operation was led in cooperation with the Greek national intelligence agency, it added.

Four suspects have been remanded in custody and another placed under house arrest, interior ministry official Aleksandar Janev told local media. One of them was arrested in Greece and handed over to the authorities in North Macedonia.

Authorities were still hunting for a sixth suspect abroad.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference in Skopje, the security agency’s head, Bojan Hristovski, said members of the network were embedded in the country’s “criminal structures.”

He said the group had held “conspiratorial meetings on the territory of third countries, including Iran.”

The authorities do not have information that a terrorist act was prepared on North Macedonia’s territory, he added.

Over the past several years, Europe has seen a string of attacks, largely targeting Jewish and Israeli institutions, including synagogues and Jewish schools, which European authorities have blamed on Iran.

Tehran is believed to have boosted efforts to harm Jewish and Israeli targets around the world since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran in late February, and several governments have said that they have foiled attempted attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in their countries.