The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday issued a temporary extension to the deadline for the Likud party to file the appeal it is preparing against the result of the October 27 election.

Judge Orit Ben-Dor Lebel gave the Attorney General’s Office until Sunday to file its response to the extension request, and said that Wednesday’s deadline was to be suspended until a further decision.

The Likud party filed a request for the extension on Monday, arguing that the scope of its appeal was so large that more time was needed to review the available information and present it in the motion.

Likud is preparing to appeal the election results — either in part or in whole — based on allegations that Arab political parties used electronic means of tracking voters to boost turnout in a manner banned by the High Court of Justice just before the election.

The request for an extension filed by Likud attorney Ilan Bombach alleged that there were “defects” at hundreds of polling stations around the country, citing 1,150 complaints received by the Likud party of severe election violations.

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Likud also noted that an investigation into alleged foreign interference in the election by the Shin Bet and other agencies is yet to conclude, saying the results of the investigation, which has seemingly fizzled out, are relevant to the appeal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other coalition members have claimed that the October 27 election was “stolen” by Arab parties, citing allegations of bribery, intimidation, forgery and other irregularities following record Arab turnout that helped deprive the premier’s bloc of its parliamentary majority.

However, since the election, many of the key allegations have reportedly fallen apart, and in a twist this week, focus has turned to the Prime Minister’s Office over its role in providing police with information regarding alleged election fraud in the Arab sector, which was passed from the PMO to the police on the eve of the election.

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The complaint led to the arrest of three southern Bedouin men over an alleged vote-buying scheme for Arab party Ra’am, hours before the polls opened. After the arrests, police issued a statement claiming officers had found envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels in cash, after which Netanyahu quickly claimed the vote was being stolen by Arab parties and urged his supporters to go out and vote. All three suspects have since been released without charge.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman are to review the Prime Minister’s Office involvement, and a police internal probe has in the meantime been put on hold.

Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg strongly criticized those casting doubt on the election results when he presented them to President Isaac Herzog two weeks ago, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has said that the two investigations into supposed electoral fraud would not have any impact on the outcome of the election, even if the suspicions proved true. Likud had sought to prevent the official certification of the election results on November 4, citing the two investigations.

On Thursday, Sohlberg issued a statement saying that information from the foreign interference investigation had yet to yield evidence of wrongdoing, and that such evidence may never be found.