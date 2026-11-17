Former Transportation Ministry director-general MK Keren Terner of Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party urges the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to hold a discussion on the failures and lessons learnt from the September 30 attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 ahead of the possible resumption of the carrier’s Tel Aviv-Dubai route.

The request comes after an Israeli delegation led by senior Transportation Ministry officials and security officials traveled to Dubai this week to negotiate security conditions that would allow flydubai and Israeli airlines to restore service on the Tel Aviv-Dubai route in the coming weeks.

In a letter addressed to committee chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, Terner called for an urgent meeting to discuss the conduct of the security and transportation authorities, the decision-making processes, and the degree of government responsibility regarding the failures that led to the flydubai incident.

Terner cautions that a discussion needs to take place as soon as possible, in light of a report that flydubai may resume service on the Tel Aviv-Dubai route as early as next month, subject to approvals by security authorities.

“As part of the discussion, relevant security and transportation officials should present the lessons that were learned from the incident, steps taken to prevent a recurrence of similar cases, and oversight mechanisms intended to ensure the safety of Israelis flying with foreign airlines in general and with flydubai in particular,” Terner writes.