In the run-up to the October 27 election, opposition leaders pledged to make establishing a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught one of their first initiatives, after three years of resistance from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

But just a week after the new Knesset was sworn in, the bloc led by Yashar party head Gadi Eisenkot has seemingly put the legislation on hold, drawing the ire of bereaved families who say a central campaign promise is being pushed aside.

Two days after the election, Eisenkot vowed to begin advancing key campaign pledges, including the establishment of an October 7 commission of inquiry, as soon as the new Knesset convened on November 10.

The Eisenkot-led bloc did submit legislation paving the way for such an inquiry on the Knesset’s opening day, alongside several other bills. But while it has since taken steps to advance other legislative priorities, such as establishing dedicated committees, no comparable action has been taken to move the inquiry bill forward.

“Your time is running out, and so is our patience. First, a state commission of inquiry; then your politics,” the October Council, an organization of October 7 survivors, former hostages and bereaved families critical of Netanyahu’s government, told the Ynet news site on Monday in a message to the Eisenkot-led bloc’s leaders.

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“The leaders of the change bloc, who looked bereaved families in the eye and promised to establish a state commission of inquiry immediately after the election, are now busy with the [Haredi] conscription law, repealing the judicial overhaul laws, establishing committees and arranging their political agenda,” the families said. “And the state commission of inquiry – their first and most important promise – is being pushed aside.”

In the weeks leading up to the closely fought election, all members of the four-party opposition bloc led by Eisenkot promised to make the establishment of an October 7 commission of inquiry a top priority.

“Immediately upon the formation of the 38th government under our leadership, we will establish a state commission of inquiry that will investigate the failures that led to the October 7 disaster, uncover the truth, and ensure that this catastrophe never happens again,” the leaders said in a joint letter on September 8.

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B’Yachad party chairman Naftali Bennett made similar comments on October 17, saying: “We will swear in the government at 7 p.m. and immediately hold the first meeting in the Knesset, where we will bring to a vote the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre.”

But neither bloc emerged from election day with a Knesset majority, and Eisenkot has yet to form a government after receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog last week, leaving the bloc’s path to fulfilling that pledge uncertain.

Until a new government is formed, Netanyahu remains in power as caretaker prime minister, with his right-wing coalition retaining broad executive authority over military operations, national security and foreign affairs, despite lacking the parliamentary majority needed to advance its legislative agenda.

A state commission of inquiry can be established only by a government decision; changing that process would require new Knesset legislation, which would take time.

On Sunday, the Ynet news site reported that the Yashar-led bloc had decided to put on hold legislation to establish the inquiry due to the understanding that it won’t be able to do so during the Knesset transitional period, and instead turned its focus to other key issues.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a two-week extension. After that, another candidate may be tasked with forming a government, and afterward will come a 21-day period in which any 61 lawmakers can come together to pick a prime minister and form a government. When that period is up, new elections are called automatically.

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With the prospect of another election if coalition talks fail, the bloc is reportedly prioritizing legislation it believes can realistically be passed within that limited window.

A Yashar spokesperson told The Times of Israel that the bloc had not abandoned efforts to establish an October 7 commission of inquiry, and was simply prioritizing legislation with more immediate time constraints.

As an example, he pointed to the party’s efforts to repeal judicial overhaul legislation passed by Netanyahu’s government, particularly a law weakening the attorney general’s powers that is due to take effect on January 1, arguing that the approaching deadline makes the legislation a more urgent priority.

The October Council rejected arguments that political constraints or scheduling justify a delay.

“You promised this would be your first decision. You promised it would happen in the first minutes. You promised that the truth comes before everything. Now keep your promise,” it demanded.

“We will not allow you to turn the investigation into the greatest failure in the country’s history into a bargaining chip in political negotiations,” the families declared. “We will not accept another day passing without concrete steps to establish a state commission of inquiry.”

The council warned that if the bloc continues to delay, it would face “an uncompromising public struggle” by bereaved families, hostage families, survivors, and other Israelis demanding “truth, accountability and justice.”