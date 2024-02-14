Liron Barda, 26: Rave bartender stayed behind to treat wounded

Liron Barda, 26, of Shaarei Tikva, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

She is survived by her parents, Avi and Osnat, and her younger brothers Omer and Or. She was buried on October 10 in Elkana.

Liron, who was working as the bartending manager at the rave, refused to leave the site of the party even when the terrorists invaded, instead staying behind to provide care to those wounded, survivors and loved ones said. Footage of her final moments show her caring for injured partygoers at the site of the festival.

“She was always surrounded by hundreds of people, good friends,” her father, Avi, told Israel Hayom. She worked as a bartender at parties, as well as working in her father’s paper company: “She was my right-hand woman.”

Avi told Ynet, “I spoke to her that morning, I asked her to leave the area — she refused, she said there were wounded people and she was staying.” Her father said, “This was Liron — I would have been surprised if she agreed to flee.”

A month after she was killed, her brother Omer wrote that he couldn’t believe she was really gone. “It feels like you’re on another one of your adventures abroad that you loved so much,” he wrote.

“I am writing with tears in my eyes because I can’t comprehend that my big sister is no longer here,” he wrote. “The sister who always knew how to annoy me, to drive me crazy, knew how to make me hate you so much but at the same time cause me to know that she would do anything for me, move heaven and earth, protect me from all the nonsense I would do as a kid — and most importantly, be my safe deposit box for everything I went through in life.”

Omer wrote that he was in Thailand on October 7, but when he realized what was happening he FaceTimed with Liron, who said there were wounded people around “and you said there was no chance that you would leave them, you sent me photos of you taking care of them and I begged you to flee, and I was dumb enough to believe that you would leave and you, of course, did what you did best, i.e. the opposite of what I asked, which was to stay and take care of them.”

Her little brother, Or, wrote on Facebook that Liron was “the strongest and most beautiful girl I know… who always protected me.”

“I knew that you were crazy, I didn’t know how much. You fought to save everyone, you knew you wouldn’t come out of it alive and you kept going, until your last breath,” Or wrote. “You acted how Liron always acts, always to help others first and worry about yourself after, this time it took from us a heavy price… I won’t forget the first day you brought me behind the bar, I loved the work and we dreamed of opening a business together, and I promise you that one day I will. Your soul is still here and I feel it strongly in every moment — you are my angel and I know you are protecting me.”

Marking 100 days since she was killed, her mother, Osnat, wrote about “100 cursed days and nights from the day you left and didn’t come home. 100 days and nights without sleep, without meaning. 100 days in which I walk into your room and expect to see you there, I smell your blanket (which still has your scent) and talk to you. 100 days that I ask, ‘Why?? Why you? Why do we deserve this? What did we do?’ My darling, Mom loves and misses you.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.