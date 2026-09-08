The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 8: NY anti-Israel activists recycle ‘greedy Jewish landlords’ trope

NY correspondent Luke Tress on an ‘altneu’ form of antisemitism in the Big Apple, a massive $1 billion expenditure on securing US Jewish communities, and Ukrainians learning Yiddish

With:
Edit Today, 2:15 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US reporter Luke Tress joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full video here:

For the past several years, Tress has noted an uptick in hateful rhetoric and flyers that are attributing housing disputes in New York City to Israel or “Zionists.” The rhetoric appears to mark a growing new front in anti-Zionist activism in the city. We delve into a history of disputes between Jews and their neighbors, including about housing, and what makes this new iteration different.

More from The Daily Briefing

Security spending for US Jewish communities has surpassed an estimated $1.05 billion per year, a new record, the Jewish Federations of North America said on Thursday. The 2025 average annual security expenditure for a Jewish institution was around $225,000, the federations said, adding that the total cost could be used to provide Jewish day school tuition to around 44,000 children. Tress explains what legislation Jewish leaders are now pushing US lawmakers to pass.

Tress reports on a group of non-Jewish Ukrainian university students who are studying Yiddish in a class at The Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, part of a new program from the university and the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research in New York City. What brings these young adults to this wacky extracurricular?

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

In protests and politics, ‘Zionists’ are being blamed for NYC housing woes

US Jewish community security costs surpass $1 billion per year — study

War-weary Ukrainian students learn Yiddish to reclaim a Jewish past nearly erased at home

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.