Iran says improved ballistic missile shows it will take preemptive action against threats
Iranian state media says a ballistic missile with improved capabilities is demonstrating a new doctrine: Tehran “will take action against any threat, even before it is carried out.”
The report by Iran’s state news agency repeatedly cites comments aired Sunday on state TV by the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, who boasted of new missile capability and claimed it had been “tested” against a US warship. But it is not clear whether what was tested is the missile the new report described, the solid-fueled Qassem Basir.
The US on Saturday said ballistic missiles were launched at US warships and that it struck three Iranian oil tankers in response. Experts called the launch a dangerous escalation, noting that until then, Iran’s attacks at sea had targeted commercial shipping during six months of war. The US said the warships evaded the attacks.
Iran’s messaging in recent days has become more assertive, and the new Iranian report says the Qassem Basir marks “a turning point in Iran’s defense strategy.” It describes the missile as having greater range and accuracy and a half-ton warhead. The missile was unveiled last year, when it was described as having at least a 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) range.
Concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile program were one of the stated reasons the US and Israel attacked Iran early this year, sparking the war.
Argentina to file criminal charges against Israel’s Navitas Petroleum over Falklands drilling
Argentina’s government says it will file criminal charges against Israeli energy company Navitas Petroleum and its executives for operating in the Falkland Islands.
The move follows remarks on Friday by Argentine President Javier Milei, who vowed to sanction oil companies drilling in the British overseas territory as he stepped up the South American nation’s sovereignty claims.
According to a statement from the presidency, Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno will file the criminal complaint against several Navitas subsidiaries and partners operating in the territory, along with their corporate directors.
Navitas did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The government alleges the firms violated Argentine law by holding hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation licenses issued by the United Kingdom in the North Falkland Basin.
Milei last week singled out the Sea Lion offshore oil project as he announced measures targeting companies involved in Falklands oil and gas activities, with penalties potentially extending to shareholders, directors and suppliers.
The Sea Lion field is operated by Tel Aviv-listed Navitas Petroleum, which holds a 65% stake.
Gideon Tadmor, a prominent figure in Israel’s energy sector and the company’s chairman, holds about 9% of its shares, according to LSEG data.
Election poll shows continued deadlock; 11.5% don’t know who they’ll vote for
A Channel 12 poll shows a continued deadlock between the blocs, unless the anti-Benjamin Netanyahu Zionist bloc teams up with the mostly Arab Ra’am party.
It shows both Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party and Bezalel Smotrich’s and Moshe Feiglin’s Religious Zionism-Zehut passing the electoral threshold at 4 and 6 seats, respectively.
Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists Party falls short, getting 2.7% of the vote, while the Haredi Public party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White are nowhere near passing the threshold.
The survey finds that 11.5% of respondents don’t know who they will vote for — 1% haven’t decided between parties within the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 2.8% between parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, 1.2% are undecided between parties in both blocs, 3.7% are undecided between other parties, and 2.9% said they are generally undecided.
Asked whether they will go out to vote, 69% said they would, including 75% among pro-Netanyahu bloc voters, 81% among anti-Netanyahu bloc voters, but only 61% among non-aligned party voters and 53% among Arab party voters.
US lawmaker says UK firms boycotting West Bank settlements will face heavy restrictions in Florida
US Congressman Randy Fein says that any British company involved in a potential trade ban with Israeli settlements in the West Bank will be barred from doing any business in Florida that requires contact with local authorities, under a law he passed.
“Florida is one of Britain’s largest trading partners. They should understand that their vanity project in support of Muslim terror could cost them billions of dollars,” Fein tweets.
As the British government considers forcing British companies to boycott portions of Israel, it should be aware that a Florida law that I passed as a member of the Legislature would ban any British company forced to comply from doing business with any state or local government in…
— Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 7, 2026
Entrepreneur Oren Dobronsky gives up reserved Likud spot, claims he’ll be minister for AI issues
Entrepreneur Oren Dobronsky, who was announced a month ago as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first pick to fill one of the eight slots he has been granted for his handpicked candidates, says he has given up this reserved spot.
“The prime minister offered that I serve as a minister for AI-related issues and get a reserved spot in the top 10,” Dobronsky writes on Facebook.
“Despite this, I preferred to only serve as a professional minister, where I will be able to make optimal contributions from my experience, and not to be in the slate itself as a Knesset member — and this is what we have agreed,” he says.
“I intend to work hand in hand with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as part of the Likud team, to ensure the State of Israel becomes an AI powerhouse.”
Dobronsky — a dual Israeli-American citizen known as one of the investors, or “sharks,” on “The Sharks,” Israel’s version of the reality TV show “Shark Tank” — had been widely expected to forgo the reserved spot since that would require him to give up his US citizenship, a move that would have compelled him to immediately pay millions of dollars in taxes.
However, those conditions are also relevant for becoming a minister, casting heavy doubt on the possibility of him actually serving in a ministerial role.
In June, Dobronsky called US President Donald Trump “a morally corrupt piece of shit” for not including Israel in negotiations with Iran in a post on X. He apologized for the remark shortly after Netanyahu announced him as a candidate in August.
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