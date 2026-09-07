Palestinian stabs, wounds Israeli in West Bank farming outpost, is killed by troops

An Israeli man, around 20 years old, was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at a West Bank farming outpost on Monday morning, and his Palestinian assailant was shot dead by troops after he allegedly tried to stab them after a successful manhunt.

The Israeli man was stabbed at the Maoz Yehuda settlement farm near the village of Usarin in the northern West Bank. He suffered wounds to his chest, back, and shoulders, according to the Ynet news site.

The Rescuers Without Borders emergency service said the Palestinian terrorist arrived at the scene in a vehicle, and that the Israeli came over to speak with him; then, it said, the assailant stabbed the Israeli multiple times, “until his knife broke.”

From Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, the Israeli affirmed this account, saying the assailant asked him where his gun was before stabbing him. The victim was in moderate-to-serious condition as of late Monday morning.

The Palestinian assailant fled the scene. Video shared by Hebrew media showed his van speeding away. During the escape, the attacker’s cell phone fell to the ground and was collected by investigators.

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פרטים נוספים על הפיגוע-

המחבל הגיע רכוב סמוך למאחז מעוז יהודה (שטח B-לא חווה מוכרת כמו שפורסם) מתקרב לריינגר שהאזרח הישראלי היה עליו, דוקר אותו עד שהסכין נשברה ובורח רכוב. הפצוע מפנה את עצמו למאחז ומקבל טיפול רפואי מבעלת החווה ששמה לו חוסם עורקים. נפצע מדקירות בידו בצאוורו ובראשו https://t.co/F3m3fxaCbu pic.twitter.com/0PpcFakW7J — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) September 7, 2026

After a manhunt, soldiers found the assailant near the village of Idhna. He tried to stab the soldiers and was then shot dead by a company commander of the 411th Artillery Battalion, the army said.

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Palestinian media reported that the terrorist was 34-year-old Mohammed Mohsen.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the soldiers who hunted down the attacker, saying: “No terrorist has a safe haven.”

“We will continue to eliminate terrorists, pursue those who send them, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu vowed, using biblical terminology for the West Bank.

“Anyone who tries to threaten Israel and its citizens will pay a heavy price,” he said.

Yossi Dagan, chair of the Samaria Regional Council, called the attack “very severe,” and called for “a broad military operation, to go house to house gathering up weapons and crushing terrorist infrastructure.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “Our policy in Judea and Samaria is clear: To fight Palestinian terrorism with strength, to develop and strengthen Jewish settlement, and to preserve security.”

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“Terrorism in Judea and Samaria is at its lowest point in decades,” he added, “and we will take all necessary steps to ensure that terrorism does not return to raise its head again.”

Katz: If PA tries Oct. 7 attack, we’ll fight ‘full-scale war’

Then, he threatened that if the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank in accordance with the Oslo Accords peace agreements, “launches, or we know with certainty that they are preparing to launch, a terror attack in the form of October 7 against IDF forces and Jewish settlement,” he and the premier have given instructions for a “full-scale war” against the PA.

It was not clear what prompted Katz’s outburst against the PA, which has a long history of security coordination with Israel.

If Israel were facing a “reality of years-long intifada, as has occurred in the past,” it would carry out a “comprehensive campaign… including eliminating senior officials [and] removing residents from the cities and towns from which terror activities are carried out.”

Such a campaign would also see “the IDF remaining in the cleared-out territory — just as we’ve done in the security zones in Gaza and Lebanon, and as we’ve also done in the refugee camps in Jenin and northern Samaria,” he said.

Separately, a Palestinian man was reportedly killed after a clash between residents of a West Bank village, settlers, and IDF troops on Sunday night.

According to the Ynet news site, residents of Haje, east of Qalqilya, threw rocks at a drone that Israeli settlers had flown above the village.

When the settlers entered the village to collect the drone, they clashed with the residents, the report said.

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The IDF said troops were dispatched following reports of a “confrontation” between Palestinian residents and settlers.

“The troops acted to disperse the confrontation and to take the Israeli civilians out of the village,” the army said.

“Later, a violent disturbance developed, including stone-throwing at the forces by Palestinian rioters,” the IDF said, adding that the troops carried out a “suspect arrest procedure” that included “firing into the air and then firing at key instigators.”

Omar Muhammad Tubasi, 20, was shot dead in the clashes, according to the official Palestinian Authority Wafa news outlet, which cited the PA’s Health Ministry.

The army said the incident was under further investigation.

♦️ דיווח פלסטיני: "מתנחלים, תחת חסות חיילים, תקפו את הכפר חג'ה שרק', ממזרח לקלקיליה, ופתחו באש על אזרחים.

הסהר האדום: שני בני אדם נפצעו מירי חי בראש ובחזה במהלך מתקפה של מתנחלים על הכפר חג'ה שרק'." pic.twitter.com/RSzPHdutKl — Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) September 6, 2026

Violence in the West Bank has escalated sharply in recent months, mostly involving settler attacks on Palestinians, though there have also been several attacks by Palestinian assailants on Israelis. Critics accuse the IDF and Netanyahu’s government of condoning or even encouraging the violence by Israelis against Palestinians.