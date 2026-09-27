IDF posts footage of Palestinian child being used to transport weapon in Gaza

The Israeli military publishes drone footage showing a Palestinian child transporting a weapon in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF says troops had spotted a terror operative “using a child to transport weapons into a civilian home.”

“The terrorist exploited the child and used him as a human shield to transport weapons so that the IDF would not attack and thwart their transfer,” the military claims.

The IDF does not say when the video was taken.

כך ארגוני הטרור בעזה משתמשים בילדים לצרכי טרור: צפו בתיעוד של ילד מעביר אמצעי לחימה לתוך בית אזרחי במחנות המרכז כוחות צה״ל הפועלים ברצועת עזה, זיהו מחבל משתמש בילד להעברת אמצעי לחימה לתוך בית אזרחי במרחב מחנות המרכז. המחבל ניצל את הילד והשתמש בו כמגן אנושי להעברת אמצעי הלחימה… pic.twitter.com/qeT9QGuBcQ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 27, 2026