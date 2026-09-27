Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

IDF posts footage of Palestinian child being used to transport weapon in Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:04 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military publishes drone footage showing a Palestinian child transporting a weapon in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF says troops had spotted a terror operative “using a child to transport weapons into a civilian home.”

“The terrorist exploited the child and used him as a human shield to transport weapons so that the IDF would not attack and thwart their transfer,” the military claims.

The IDF does not say when the video was taken.

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