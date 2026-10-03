Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Hegseth says US blockade of Strait of Hormuz ‘ironclad’

By AP Today, 2:30 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is “ironclad” and that US President Donald Trump has “all the options he needs on the table” if Iran continues to “play games” with the strait.

“Iran wants to play games with things like the Strait of Hormuz. They don’t control it, we do,” Hegseth tells reporters. “They have literally gotten nothing through. Our blockade has been ironclad and we’re running almost at prewar levels every single night through that, you see that as far as the throughput.”

He adds: “So we feel like we’re in a very strong position. Iran ought make the right choice. If they don’t, the president is going to have all the options he needs on the table. But he is not going to let these things extend unnecessarily. He understands what the mission is and we can get it done when called upon.”

Hegseth also says that Trump is “hellbent” on Iran not having a nuclear weapon.

“The message is very simple: Iran will never ever ever have a nuclear weapon. President Trump is hell-bent and determined to ensure that they do not; they will not,” Hegseth says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.