REUTERS — A desalination project in Jordan has drawn an investment of $6.7 billion and talks are underway to launch similar projects in Syria and Yemen, the head of the Green Climate Fund told Reuters.

The project, the biggest commitment yet by the world’s largest multilateral climate fund, aims to address water stress, which is becoming more acute as global warming worsens.

Launched officially on Wednesday by Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, the younger brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the Aqaba–Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project will eventually move 300 million cubic meters of additional water and serve 40% of the population.

Last year, the fund approved $295 million in grants and loans that attracted further public and private sector funding to reach a total of $6.7 billion.

Wednesday’s announcement at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Center on the Dead Sea coincides with a European Union investment summit in Jordan and also COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, which will continue for the rest of this week.

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The Green Climate Fund was set up under the United Nations climate framework to help developing nations adapt and curb their emissions.

Jordan ranked among those most in need

Jordan, which is largely arid, is ranked among the countries most lacking in fresh water, and GCF Executive Director Mafalda Duarte said the issue would worsen as Jordan’s average temperature is set to rise 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, while rainfall is projected to decrease by 21 percent.

She said the Jordan project, which relies on dedicated solar power and also grid electricity, could inspire others and was well positioned to be “a regional hub,” adding that the GCF was talking to Syria and Yemen about replicating the model in those countries.

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Around 26% of the loans were made by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and European Investment Bank, followed by the US International Development Finance Corporation with 22%, data seen by Reuters showed.

Other funders include the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and global investment manager Ninety One.

Duarte said that while people need at least 500 cubic meters of water a year, Jordanian citizens receive just 61 cubic meters. The project will take that figure to around 120 cubic meters.

“Addressing water security is actually… a stabilizing force,” she said.