WASHINGTON — Democrats have nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker of the US House of Representatives, as he brushes past skeptics and is on track to make history as the nation’s first Black lawmaker with the gavel.

Jeffries secures the nod during closed-door voting, with 251 of the 262 ballots cast, ahead of a full House vote when the new Congress convenes in January.

He runs unopposed but faces a restive party eager for a change after voters ousted Republicans in a rebuke of US President Donald Trump and the party in power. Phone calls and social media posts have been flooding the offices of Democrats and the newly elected, demanding a fresh start. Protesters heckled Jeffries last week during a Democratic conference in Denver.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Jeffries, of New York, said he was taking nothing for granted. He met with the caucuses that make up the House Democrats and talked to almost all members in what will be their large majority.

“I embrace those conversations,” he said.

Jeffries is part of a leadership trio with Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Representative Pete Aguilar of California, who would all be historic firsts — Clark as the first female majority leader and Aguilar as the first Latino to serve as the majority whip. They also ran unopposed.

Jeffries will face a separate roll call of the whole House to become speaker when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.