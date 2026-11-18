B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid says he and party leader Naftali Bennett are still working to form a government led by Gadi Eisenkot, amid speculation among their supporters and allies following Bennett’s two-hour meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I do not usually provide updates in the midst of coalition negotiations, but here is a brief update for those who are concerned: Bennett and I are continuing to work tirelessly on forming a government of change led by Gadi Eisenkot,” Lapid says.

“Every meeting, security briefing, or conversation sparks waves of rumors and speculation. This does not cause us to lose sight of our goal: to establish a new, effective and capable government that can successfully address the security, economic and diplomatic challenges facing Israel,” he adds.