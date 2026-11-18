Saudi Arabia is preparing for war against Yemen’s Houthis to stretch well into next year, doubling down despite setbacks on the battlefield in Yemen and attacks disrupting life at home, say two Western officials briefed by Saudis on the plans.

The renewed conflict has become the most active front in the wider Iran war, killing and wounding thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands in Yemen while derailing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to draw in non-oil investment and host global events.

Public messaging around the war has also slowly shifted in the kingdom, with greater acknowledgement of its impacts.

Saudi officials now foresee the campaign stretching on for up to six months, aiming to see gains on the ground by the kingdom’s Yemeni allies before any negotiations with the Houthis, according to the Western officials, who speak on condition of anonymity to discuss non-public conversations with Saudi counterparts.

A third source familiar with the Saudi plans confirms the accounts. All three say a deal to end the wider Iran war could see the Yemen conflict draw down.

The third source also says Riyadh believes that US offensive support for Saudi operations in Yemen, which President Donald Trump’s administration has so far withheld, could help change the tide of the conflict, potentially allowing Saudi-backed forces to make the gains they want within weeks.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry official declines to comment on the views of Saudi officials as described by the Western officials.