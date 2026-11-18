Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with B’Yachad party chief Naftali Bennett has ended after more than two hours, amid rampant speculation as to its purpose and as the premier continues to call for a unity government after losing his parliamentary majority in last month’s election.

Bennett apparently had not informed any other leaders of the anti-Netanyahu bloc of the meeting in advance, including his deputy and partner Yair Lapid, causing consternation among his allies.

“Netanyahu is trying to fracture the anti-government bloc through Bennett. This meeting is a strategic attack,” an unnamed official in the bloc tells Ynet.