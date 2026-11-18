The Knesset approves in a preliminary reading a Likud-sponsored bill prohibiting interference with the laying of tefillin in public spaces and educational institutions, with 44 lawmakers voting in favor and none opposed, as lawmakers from Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc boycott the vote.

Sponsored by Likud MK Ofir Katz, the bill would prohibit individuals from interfering with the laying of tefillin, a Jewish religious ritual involving the wearing of leather boxes containing biblical passages, in public spaces and educational institutions. It would also bar local authorities from restricting the placement of tefillin stands unless they obstruct passageways or pose a public safety risk, and prevent schools from prohibiting students and staff from laying tefillin on their premises. Violations would be punishable by fines.

The legislation comes amid longstanding disputes over religious outreach in public spaces, particularly the placement of tefillin stands near public schools. While laying tefillin is not generally prohibited in Israel, municipalities have occasionally restricted unauthorized tefillin-laying stands.

The vote follows an earlier walkout by lawmakers from Eisenkot’s four-party bloc and the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties during a vote on another Likud-sponsored bill that would strip MKs who refuse to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization of their parliamentary rights. Accusing Likud of bringing forward legislation to embarrass and divide the parties seeking to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yashar announced that the Eisenkot-led bloc would boycott votes on Likud-sponsored bills.

The bill will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee, which will determine which committee will prepare it for subsequent readings.