Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit will be cross-examined by prosecutors in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial after the premier’s attorneys withdrew their objection to the matter.

Judges note: “The defense said that, for practical and procedural reasons… it will no longer object to the state cross-examining witnesses called by the defense, whether or not they appeared on the prosecution’s witness list. It was clarified that this also applies to the testimony of former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit.”