The Knesset votes 63-49 in a preliminary reading in favor of a bill repealing a controversial law that significantly expanded government control over Israel’s broadcast media and news sector.

The law, spearheaded by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and passed in July, overhauled media regulation by removing longstanding oversight mechanisms, minimum journalistic standards, obligations to invest in original Israeli productions and restrictions on cross-ownership. It also gave the government greater influence over television ratings and allocation of state advertising.

The legislation drew intense criticism from opposition lawmakers, media organizations and good-governance watchdogs, who warned that it would undermine press freedom and media independence. The High Court of Justice subsequently froze implementation of parts of the law following petitions alleging constitutional violations and serious procedural flaws.

The repeal bill, sponsored by B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg and other lawmakers, seeks to restore the previous regulatory framework, citing serious procedural flaws and insufficient professional and legal scrutiny despite the law’s far-reaching implications for freedom of expression and the media.

“This law must be repealed, and the broadcasting market must be regulated anew, but in the right way,” Ginzburg tells the Knesset, describing the legislation as “disorganized” and riddled with “internal contradictions and substantive problems.”

Karhi denounces the repeal effort, declaring that “the left-wing monopoly has already been shattered.”

“Even if you repeal the law, you will not succeed in stopping the revolution or blocking new and diverse players,” he tells lawmakers. “You do not want a diversity of opinions. You are afraid of transparency and the truth.”

The bill will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee, which is expected to assign it to a temporary committee chaired by B’Yachad MK Merav Ben Ari that will deliberate over the bill. It must pass three additional readings to become law.