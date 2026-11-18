The body overseeing US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war accuses both Israel and Hamas of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities, leaving the population of Gaza in dire conditions and the ceasefire in danger of collapse.

The 12-page Board of Peace report, seen by Reuters, is the body’s second to the United Nations Security Council since the US-backed ceasefire came into effect 13 months ago. It offers a sobering assessment of progress made since then.

The board, established and headed by Trump, is expected to present the report’s findings to a meeting of the council in New York at the end of November.

“The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process,” the report says, warning that “a ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely.”

“Every day that Israel continues strikes against Hamas targets, it delays putting Hamas’s agreement to the roadmap to the test,” the report says. “Meanwhile, Hamas militant activity continues, the commitment to cease all military activities has not been met in full by the parties, and the population faces another winter in tents and rubble.”

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a spokesperson for Hamas do not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

While the ceasefire has halted major fighting, the wider plan, which calls for Hamas to disarm, Israeli troops to withdraw and reconstruction to begin, has effectively stalled since soon after it came into effect last year.