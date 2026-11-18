Police say they arrested seven people and detained seven others for interrogation this morning over suspected extortion, counterfeiting, laundering of some half a billion shekels ($154 million) and “activating an unlicensed provider of financial services,” in connection with a crime syndicate.

The seven people who were arrested will be brought before a court today, where police will request that they be kept in custody for more time, according to police.

The arresting officers raided several locations and seized five luxury cars, multiple luxury watches, blank checks, hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash and an Airsoft gun, police say, adding that real estate assets are also being seized.

The statement doesn’t specify the locations, but names authorities in central Israel as involved in the investigation.