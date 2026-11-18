Netanyahu meets Bennett for security briefing; Eisenkot not informed
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with B’Yachad party head Naftali Bennett at the Knesset for a security briefing, Netanyahu’s Likud party says.
Bennett and his deputy Yair Lapid are expected to meet later today with fellow leaders of the Zionist anti-Netanyahu bloc.
Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, the bloc’s leader, was not informed ahead of time about Bennett’s meeting with Netanyahu, according to Hebrew media.
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