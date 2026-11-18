The Central Elections Committee (CEC) says that the primary basis of the Likud party’s pending appeal against the election results would not legally justify the annulment of any votes.

That basis is the party’s allegation that Arab-led parties tracked voter turnout on election day, which was banned by the High Court of Justice as giving parties that do so an unfair advantage.

Writing in response to Likud’s request for an extension in filing an appeal to the Jerusalem District Court, the CEC points out that such activity would be cause for legal enforcement over the violation of privacy laws, but not cause to disqualify ballots.

“This claim must be rejected as a matter of principle. Even if it were proven correct — and without in any way diminishing the gravity of such violations in principle — it does not establish grounds for the disqualification of ballot boxes, but rather pertains to enforcement under privacy protection laws,” the CEC writes.

The CEC adds further that the ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies into alleged electoral fraud, also cited by Likud as cause for a filing extension, have not yielded any evidence of electoral fraud, and certainly not evidence that would impact the election results.