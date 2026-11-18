Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in three southern cities after alerts
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense authority says that danger has passed in the southern cities of Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait, where threat alerts were issued as the kingdom faces hostilities with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says separately that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.
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