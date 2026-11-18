Israel celebrates Italy’s newly passed law to combat antisemitism that incorporates the working definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, or IHRA.

“At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, Italy sends a clear message of zero tolerance for this unique hatred towards the Jewish people,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar says on X.

“I particularly welcome the law’s reference to the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, as well as its emphasis on education and on combating online antisemitism,” he says. “Italy is setting an example for other nations to follow in the global fight against antisemitism.”